S Korean team apprised of investment opportunities

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 12

A South Korean delegation led by Commercial Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea Kwang Seok Yang, had a discussion with Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Prajapati made a brief presentation of investment opportunities available in the state. During the presentation, comparative advantages of Himachal Pradesh such as power availability, single-window mechanism, self-certification, land bank, online services, ease of doing business and industrial policy support were highlighted.

Director Industries also informed that Himachal Pradesh is having export of $3.41 million to South Korea and invited investment in electric park, medical devices park, bulk drug park, electronic manufacturing cluster and agro-food processing clusters.

Korean delegation handed over 21 portable air purifiers for hospital, schools, well- being products like mask packs, N-95 masks, nutrition and health care products like Ginseng sticks, glucose monitor to Deputy Director Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Chand.