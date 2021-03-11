S Korean team apprised of investment opportunities

Shimla, May 12
A South Korean delegation led by Commercial Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea Kwang Seok Yang, had a discussion with Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.
Prajapati made a brief presentation of investment opportunities available in the state. During the presentation, comparative advantages of Himachal Pradesh such as power availability, single-window mechanism, self-certification, land bank, online services, ease of doing business and industrial policy support were highlighted.
Director Industries also informed that Himachal Pradesh is having export of $3.41 million to South Korea and invited investment in electric park, medical devices park, bulk drug park, electronic manufacturing cluster and agro-food processing clusters.
Korean delegation handed over 21 portable air purifiers for hospital, schools, well- being products like mask packs, N-95 masks, nutrition and health care products like Ginseng sticks, glucose monitor to Deputy Director Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Chand.
