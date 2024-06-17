Saaj Bhatt rocks 2nd night of Shimla Summer Festival

Shimla, June 16
The audience could be seen dancing to the tunes of the renowned Bollywood singer Saaj Bhatt, who left locals and tourists spellbound with his performance on the second day of the International Summer Festival-2024, which is being held at the historic Ridge in Shimla.
Singer Anuj Sharma and Honey Negi also entertained the masses. The festival also witnessed various performances by local artists, including Aditya, who is a visually impaired boy.
Locals and tourists were also seen enjoying other activities and meals at the Ridge and the Mall during the festival.
The Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, was the chief guest during the second night of the festival on Sunday.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP