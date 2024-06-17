Saaj Bhatt rocks 2nd night of Shimla Summer Festival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

The audience could be seen dancing to the tunes of the renowned Bollywood singer Saaj Bhatt, who left locals and tourists spellbound with his performance on the second day of the International Summer Festival-2024, which is being held at the historic Ridge in Shimla.

Singer Anuj Sharma and Honey Negi also entertained the masses. The festival also witnessed various performances by local artists, including Aditya, who is a visually impaired boy.

A performer on stilts carries a child on the Ridge in Shimla.

Locals and tourists were also seen enjoying other activities and meals at the Ridge and the Mall during the festival.

The Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, was the chief guest during the second night of the festival on Sunday.

