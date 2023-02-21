Sabri brothers enthral audience in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 20

Sabri brothers, Aftab Sabri and Hashim Sabri, enthralled the audience during the first cultural night of the week-long International Shivratri Festival in the town.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the chief guest of the event. The duo enchanted the audience by singing famous qawwalis. Apart from this, singer Kumar Sahil from Kangra district also entertained the audience by singing Pahari, Hindi and Punjabi songs.

Rakhi Gautam, a singer from Bilaspur district, sang Bollywood songs such as “Bahon mein chale aao”, “Ladka aankh maare”, “Saat samundar paar” and “Ishq di gali vich no entry” among others to entertain the audience. Besides this, local artistes Mohit Kumar, Surajmani and Inderjeet Singh among others gave performances.