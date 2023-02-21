Sabri brothers enthral audience in Mandi

Mandi, February 20
Sabri brothers, Aftab Sabri and Hashim Sabri, enthralled the audience during the first cultural night of the week-long International Shivratri Festival in the town.
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the chief guest of the event. The duo enchanted the audience by singing famous qawwalis. Apart from this, singer Kumar Sahil from Kangra district also entertained the audience by singing Pahari, Hindi and Punjabi songs.
Rakhi Gautam, a singer from Bilaspur district, sang Bollywood songs such as “Bahon mein chale aao”, “Ladka aankh maare”, “Saat samundar paar” and “Ishq di gali vich no entry” among others to entertain the audience. Besides this, local artistes Mohit Kumar, Surajmani and Inderjeet Singh among others gave performances.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...