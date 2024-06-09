Sach Pass reopens to traffic after 7 months

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, June 8

The Sach Pass, a crucial gateway to the tribal Pangi valley, has reopened to traffic after more than seven months. The road, which traverses the 4,414-m high mountain pass, was cleared for light motor vehicles today, bringing the much-needed relief to the residents of the valley.

The reopening of the Sach Pass reduces the travel distance between Killar, the subdivisional headquarters of the valley, and the district headquarters Chamba to just 172 km. Before the Pass was cleared, residents had to undertake a daunting journey of over 650 km via Manali or Jammu and Kashmir to reach Chamba.

Opened a month earlier The Pass was officially opened after the Public Works Department (PWD) officials, labourers and machine operators offered prayers in the temple situated at the Sach Pass top. This year the route has been opened almost a month early than last year, when it was opened on July 3

The reopening also promises to bolster local tourism, as the Pass is known for its scenic beauty and challenging terrain, attracting adventure enthusiasts from across the region

While the Pass is now open, officials urge travelers to exercise caution due to the high altitude and potentially hazardous driving conditions

The Pass was officially opened after the Public Works Department (PWD) officials, labourers and machine operators offered prayers at the temple situated on the Sach Pass top. This year the route has been opened almost a month early than last year, when it was opened on July 3.

The daily lives of the valley residents, who rely heavily on this route for accessing essential services and maintaining connections with other parts of the district, are expected to significantly improve.

The reopening also promises to bolster local tourism, as the Pass is known for its scenic beauty and challenging terrain, attracting adventure enthusiasts from across the region. The PWD had deployed several machines, with a team of two dozen labourers and machine operators, working tirelessly to clear the road.

The PWD workforce worked tirelessly cutting through the glaciers, clearing snow to make road fit for traffic movement. While the Pass is now open, officials urge travellers to exercise caution due to the high altitude and potentially hazardous driving conditions. Continuous monitoring and maintenance would be conducted to keep the road passable and safe.

“The reopening of the Sach Pass not only facilitates smoother and shorter travel, but also underscores the resilience and determination of the local administration to keep vital infrastructure operational. This move is expected to bring economic benefits to the region as easier access could lead to increased trade and tourism activities,” said a resident.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba