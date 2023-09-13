Sachin Bhatia is Hamirpur Congress panel spokesperson

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 12

Congress leader from the Barsar constituency Sachin Bhatia was appointed spokesperson for the District Congress Committee (DCC) by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh here today.

Bhatia said he would work for strengthening the Congress in the district and try his best to come up to the expectations of his seniors.

He expressed gratitude to HPCC president Pratibha Singh, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and DCC president Kuldeep Singh Pathania for his appointment.

During the last Congress regime, Bhatia was appointed director of the National Rural Health Mission by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

