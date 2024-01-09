Safe motherhood health camps to be held today

Our Correspondent

Una, January 8

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), health camps for expectant mothers will be organised tomorrow at the newly constructed Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) adjacent to the district hospital, besides all civil hospitals, community and primary health centres in the district.

Una Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma said blood tests and diagnosis of pregnancy-related risks would be done free of cost at the camps. He added that safe motherhood health camps were held on the ninth day of every month at the district hospital, all civil hospitals, community and primary health centres in the district. ASHA workers from the areas concerned would accompany expectant mothers to the health centres during the camps.

