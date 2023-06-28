Safety gone to the dogs

A pack of seven or eight stray dogs is often seen prowling around at the BCS in Shimla. The dogs have been seen chasing after strollers in the early hours. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and check the threat posed by the vicious canines. Parul, Shimla

Poor drainage system a concern

The poor drainage system on the Mandi-Sanyard road in Mandi, which is in dire need of maintenance, remains a matter of concern. The drainage system along the road leading from the circuit house to Mandi town has been damaged at several spots. The Public Works Department must ensure timely maintenance of the drainage system. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Water supply suspended

The supply of water in most parts of the city has been suspended. The authorities concerned say that the issue has arisen due to the accumulation of silt in the sources of water. Those in power are well aware of the imminent monsoon season and they should have prepared for such challenges beforehand. The residents must not have to bear the brunt of the authorities’ inaction. Rishita Negi, Shimla

