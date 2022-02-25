SAI proposes high-altitude training centre at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 24

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is planning to set up a high-altitude training institute in Dharamsala. Sources here said the district administration had selected about 15 hectares forestland in Indrunag area for setting up the institute.

Sandip Mukund Pradhan, Director General of the SAI, recently visited Dharamsala and inspected the site.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said if it was cleared, a case would be moved to divert the forestland for setting up the institute. The Minister for Forest, Sports and Youth Affairs, Rakesh Pathania, had proposed to set up a high-altitude sports training centre in Kangra region. He had also met the Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur, in this regard.

The minister stated that such a centre could attract national and international sports persons for high-altitude training. Dharamsala already has sports infrastructure, including an international cricket stadium and SAI’s synthetic track. The track attracts national and international athletes for training.

Rakesh Pathania said the state government wanted to develop Dharamsala as an international sports destination. The town has good air connectivity and in the future, if institutes such as a high-altitude sports training centre come up, athletes from across the world could descend on the town for training, he said.

The Sports Department had also proposed to set up a Saina Nehwal badminton academy in Sakoh area of Dharamsala. However, the proposal failed to materialise. Pathania said the academy managers wanted the state government to provide them land and develop all infrastructure. However, in return, they did not want to give any preference to the sportspersons from state. “We are in the process of negotiating with academy managers to extract a good deal for sportspersons of the state,” the minister added.

