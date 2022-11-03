Sainik School celebrates Raising Day

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November, 2

Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, celebrated its 45th Raising and Annual Day at Sujanpur today. The school was set up to cater to the needs of the people of the state and was inaugurated by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, then President, on November 2, 1978.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Debasweta Banik said the administration and staff members had done painstaking efforts to make this school a premier institution.

She further said the young cadets were the future of the nation and they should strive for the best through hard work and dedication so they could serve our nation with best of their abilities. Students of the school displayed colourful activities and performed rare acrobatics on the occasion.

Later, the DC awarded cadets for their achievements around the year.

#Hamirpur