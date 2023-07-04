Sainik Schools Games begin at Sujanpur Tira

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 3

The first-ever ‘All India Sainik Schools’ National Games-2023 for Group-A’ started at Sainik School, Sujanpur Tira, near here on Monday.

About 200 cadets from various Sainik Schools across North India are taking part in the event which was inaugurated by Rajinder Rana, MLA, Sujanpur constituency. Speaking on the occasion, he said sports inculcate a habit of discipline and competition among students. Rana urged the cadets to play with all their zeal and that every player should perform his best as winning or losing doesn’t matter.

He added that the school administration had listed some issues which he would discuss with the Chief Minister.

School Principal Capt (IN) Manoj Kumar Mahawar said seven Sainik Schools are participating in the sports event.