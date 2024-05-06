Sainj fair: On Day 3, voters vow to exercise franchise

Kullu, May 5
Under the guidance of Kullu DC Torul S Raveesh, Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities were organised during the third day of the five-day long Sainj fair today.
The DC inaugurated and participated in the Nati along with a large number of women, who adorned traditional attire, representing the rich culture of the area. The DC felicitated people of the valley for the fair and stressed on the preservation of the rich cultural heritage.
The DC administered oath to everyone present in the fair to vote and also launched a signature campaign for voter awareness. She urged all eligible voters to make efforts to commit to free, fair and peaceful elections.
She said, “Fair voting is an essential condition for a healthy democracy, for which it is necessary for all of us to vote without any inducement and influence of money or force.”
The officer appreciated the efforts of the district and subdivision level SVEEP committees to make voters, especially the youth, aware of voting. She urged all eligible voters to vote on June 1. She also paid obeisance to the deities in the fair ground. Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.
The DC also inspected the dredging works being done in Pin Parvati river in Bihali. She instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the contractor to speed up the work.
