Sainj River turned into dumping site

Due to lack of a dumping site near Sainj market, people are forced to throw garbage in the Pin Parvati river. This is resulting in river pollution. The government should find a permanent solution for waste disposal in rural areas. Dumping sites should be earmarked and waste should be collected and sent for treatment and recycling. If an immediate solution is not sought, then the problem is bound to worsen. This should be of utmost priority under the Swachh Bharat Mission. — Suresh, Sainj (Kullu)

Action against rash driving

The tourist vehicles coming to Shimla, especially from Punjab and Haryana, don't abide by the traffic rules. These are driven rashly by the taxi drivers. Also, when pointed out of their negligent driving, the drivers get into arguments. I had a narrow escape near Shoghi today as a taxi bearing Punjab number plate attempted to overtake. — Prakash, Shimla

Construct playgrounds

With no space allotted for a playground, children have started playing on the roofs in Sanjauli. This is extremely dangerous for kids. The MC should look for spaces where it can construct small playgrounds in order to avert any sort of tragedy. — Santosh, Sanjauli

