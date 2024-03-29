Sainj school among 14.5k to be part of PM SHRI scheme

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 28

Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sainj, has been included in the list of 14,500 schools across the country that are running under the Prime Minister’s School for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. The school will be associated with the new education policy and equipped with modern technology and smart education. The children here will now study in an equitable, inclusive and fun school environment with high quality and diverse backgrounds, multilingual needs and different academic abilities along with the process of self-learning.

Principal Manoj Kumar Mahajan said under the PM SHRI Yojana, the school would be provided with information on policy practice and implementation. He added that the school would have smart class facilities, quality teaching, learning and cognitive development. He said that emphasis would be laid on building holistic and fully developed citizens, having skills in line with the needs of the 21st Century. He added that the education system would get a distinct identity under the scheme. He said the school would now be known as PM SHRI Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sainj.

Deputy Director of Higher Education Prem Thakur said a total of 13 schools in the district were included in the PM SHRI Yojana. He said that these schools would nurture students in such a way that they become engaged, productive and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020. He appealed to all the people in the surrounding areas to enrol their children in PM SHRI schools so that their children could benefit from the ambitious scheme.

