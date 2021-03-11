Sainj to be developed for tourism: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today announced that Sainj would be developed from tourism point of view under the Nai Rahein, Nai Manzilein scheme. He was addressing a gathering at the closing function of the four-day Sainj Mela in the Banjar Assembly constituency.

He said that the bed capacity of the Community Health Centre at Sainj would be increased to 50 beds. “Fairs and festivals are the rich repository of the cultural diversity of the state. Fairs are also a major source of wholesome entertainment, particularly in rural areas. Organising the fairs in a befitting manner not only helps in conserving the rich traditions and culture of the state, but also helps in strengthening our roots,” he added.

Thakur said that one should always feel proud of his culture, as only those societies progress that love their culture. “The people of the state have benefited from various welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the state and Central governments in the past over four years. The state government has decided to provide 50 per cent concession in the fares of HRTC buses to women, free power up to 125 units per month to domestic consumers and free water in rural areas. The daily wages of workers have also been enhanced by Rs 50 per day,” he added.

Thakur announced the upgrade of Government Middle School at Sinhan to a high school, Government High School at Kanoun to the senior secondary level, and Government Primary Schools at Manihar and Koishudhar to the middle level.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stones of Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple at Sainj to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.70 crore and a Rs 2.07 crore water supply scheme for Larji gram panchayat under the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme.