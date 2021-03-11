Sainj valley people feel ignored by NHPC

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, August 9

People of the Sainj valley, who parted with their ancestral houses and land for the Parbati hydel project, were expecting better days after its completion. However, even after nearly two decades, they are waiting for the development of the area.

The NHPC has spent crores of rupees on the Siund-Raila road built under the Parbati Hydro-Electric Project Phase-II. However, the road faces utter neglect and needs repairs. Residents say that the condition of the road is bad and it is dotted with potholes. Taxi drivers are not ready to travel on this route.

They say the road, which is used by thousands of people, suffers because of lack of maintenance. In view of the absence of drains, potholes are filled with water during rains and it became risky to commute.

The Sainj valley has become a popular spot. However, residents of the valley have not been able to reap benefits. They say that the development of the region should be prioritised through the Local Area Development Authority funds received under the CSR from the NHPC.

Sanjeev, a resident, says they had high hopes from the NHPC but these have been shattered. He says locals had expected employment as the company had assured jobs, but even after two decades, many oustees are struggling to get jobs.

Another resident Keshav says they had expected that infrastructure in the area will be developed by the project authorities and their living conditions will improve.

On the contrary, the project had caused a lot of environmental degradation, affecting even crops. He alleged that no major development has taken place after the coming of the project. Even the roads and bridges built by the NHPC are in bad condition.

