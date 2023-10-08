Saizal: BBN belt dark underbelly of state

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 7

The BJP has alleged that a series of shooting incidents in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt in the past few weeks have created a sense of insecurity among local residents.

Rajiv Saizal, former minister and BJP state vice-president, and former Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh said today that the area was becoming a dark underbelly of the state owing to a number of firing incidents. “This is a worrisome development. It seems criminals have become active in the industrial belt ever since the Congress formed government in the state,” they alleged.

Saizal said, “It has been observed that gun-wielding criminals have become active in the BBN area in the past few weeks. A ransom of Rs 1 crore was demanded from the owner of a hotel located near the Baddi inter-state barrier. Besides, an ATM of ICICI Bank was looted on September 19 and two brothers were brutally killed on the Swarghat-Nalagarh road on August 10,” he added.

Paramjeet said, “Criminals have no fear of law and are fearlessly demanding ransom. The government should take immediate steps to check the availability of illegal arms in the area.”

