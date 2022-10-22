Saizal files nomination from Kasauli

Solan, October 21
Health and Family Welfare and Ayurveda Minister Rajiv Saizal was among the sitting MLAs of Arki, Solan and Nalagarh who filed the nomination papers in the district today.
In the Arki Assembly seat, Congress MLA Sanjay Awasthy, BJP candidate Govind Ram, Rashtriya Devbhumi Party (RDP) candidate Jai Dev Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Kamlesh and Rashtriya Samaj Party candidate Pawan Kumar filed their nominations.
In Nalagarh, sitting BJP MLA Lakhwinder, Congress candidate Hardeep Bawa and BJP rebel KL Thakur, RDP candidate Jagdish Chand filed their nominations.
In the Doon segment, Independent candidate Des Raj Chauhan filed the papers.
BJP’s Rajesh Kashyap and sitting Congress MLA DR Shandil filed their nominations at Solan.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajiv Saizal, AAP candidate Harmel Singh, Independent candidateBeena, BSP candidate Ram Rattan and RDP candidate Rajeev Kaundel were among those who filed their nominations for the Kasauli Assembly seat.
