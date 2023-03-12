Sakshi Sharma of Hamirpur to lead state kabaddi team

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 11

Sakshi Sharma of Maharal village here will lead the state kabaddi team at the 69th Women’s Senior National Kabaddi Championship to be held in Haryana from March 22.

Sakshi’s father Pardeep Sharma said she had been playing kabaddi since childhood. She refined her game during the district and state-level tournaments, he added.

Coach Ashish Kumar said Sakshi was a good defender and she was honing her skills further with regular practice. Her hard work and discipline had not only helped her secure a position in the team, but also got her an opportunity to lead it in the tournament to be conducted by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, he said.

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal said the young girl had brought laurels to the village, district and the state. Wishing her success in the tournament, he said her achievement would encourage other girls to participate in sports.