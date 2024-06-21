 Sal, the focus of new plan for Paonta Sahib forests : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Sal, the focus of new plan for Paonta Sahib forests

Sal, the focus of new plan for Paonta Sahib forests

Sal, the focus of new plan for Paonta Sahib forests

Sal plantations in Paonta Sahib. File Photo



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 20

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests And Climate Change has given final approval to the New Working Plan for the forests of Paonta Sahib, set to guide forest management from 2023-24 to 2032-33. This comprehensive plan, developed after extensive fieldwork and consultations, marks the first major update to the forest management strategy in over 30 years.

Approved by the State Consultative Committee of Himachal Pradesh in November last year, the plan is a detailed two-volume document covering the 28,791 hectares of reserve forests in Paonta Sahib. It includes an exhaustive assessment of current forest conditions, regeneration efforts and management strategies. The plan addresses various aspects such as flora and fauna, local community dependence on forests, timber distribution, Forest Right Acts and challenges like wildlife conflicts and illicit activities.

Unique among Himachal Pradesh’s forest divisions, Paonta Sahib features a vast spread of Sal forests and significant revenue generation through mining activities, contributing nearly Rs 2 crore in the last five years. The plan highlights these unique aspects and outlines strategies for the sustainable management of these resources.

Emphasis is being laid on the silviculture treatment of Sal, eucalyptus and khair trees to enhance forest regeneration. The Sal Working Circle, covering over 16,000 hectares, is poised for scientific management with the potential to generate substantial revenue and local employment.

New strategies for wildlife management, including measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts, particularly with elephants are being chalked out. The plan also identifies new ecotourism potential sites, including trekking routes and nature trails, aimed at boosting local tourism and involving community cooperation.

The plan details prescriptions for forest protection against illicit activities, encroachments and illegal mining. It also advocates for cross-border cooperation and joint patrolling to curb smuggling and other illegal activities.

The plan showcases successful initiatives like the Amboya plantation, soil and moisture conservation efforts in Chandpur. It also details the development of nature parks, including the recently established Yamuna Riverfront Nature Park, with future expansion plans outlined in the ecotourism chapter.

The New Working Plan envisions a decade of sustainable forest management and community-driven development. The prescribed silviculture treatments and forest management practices are expected to restore forest health and biodiversity, while also providing economic benefits through timber and ecotourism.

While speaking to The Tribune, the Divisional Forest Officer of Paonta Sahib, Aishwarya Raj, said with the approval of this plan, the Paonta Sahib Division was set to embark on a transformative journey, leveraging its unique natural assets to achieve ecological balance and economic prosperity.

The cooperation of local communities will be pivotal in the successful implementation of these strategies, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the region’s forests and natural resources, he added.

#Climate change #Environment #Nahan #Paonta Sahib


