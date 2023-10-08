Salary of special educators raised

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 7

The salary of special educators appointed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan at the elementary level has been increased from Rs 8,910 to Rs 14,095 and from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,936 per month from October 1.

As per a notification issued by the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, these special educators in government schools will also be entitled to six days of medical leave in a year. Besides, the emoluments of the existing vocational trainers under the National Skills Qualifications Framework has also been enhanced by Rs 2,000 to be paid next month along with arrears.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the government had fulfilled the assurance of a hike in salary given to these teachers.

