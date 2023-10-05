Sale of tickets for first three matches begins

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 4

The HPCA has started offline sale of tickets for the first three ICC World Cup matches to be held at the international cricket stadium here. The sale has started at the Box Office, Near Gate 1-A of the HPCA Cricket Stadium.

HPCA officials said that online ticket holders can redeem their tickets at the Bookmyshow Box Office, located near the HPCA laundry. The Box Office will be open for ticket sales from 10 AM to 6 PM, the officials said. Children aged two years or above must have their own ticket and re-entry to the stadium was not permitted.

Since the first three matches are low key, tickets have not been sold out online. There was high craze for the match between India and New Zealand scheduled on October 22. Almost all the hotels of Dharamsala have been packed to capacity for the match and most of tickets for the match have been sold out.

