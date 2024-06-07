 Salogra villagers, NHAI at loggerheads over culvert : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Salogra villagers, NHAI at loggerheads over culvert

Salogra villagers, NHAI at loggerheads over culvert

People close open drain as water from it damaged houses, land in village after rains

Salogra villagers, NHAI at loggerheads over culvert

A woman shows the damaged wall of her house at Salogra village on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 6

Residents of Salogra village on the Solan-Kandaghat section of National Highway 5 were at loggerheads on Thursday after gushing water from a culvert on the highway caused damage to their houses and arable land.

A damaged power tiller that was stuck in muck at Salogra.

Solan SDM visits site

The Solan SDM visited the site after NHAI officials gave a representation to the Deputy Commissioner as the villagers had closed the culvert on their own fearing more damage.

Last evening, heavy rain lashed the area and gushing water from the culvert demolished the wall of a house and muck piled up in another house. Besides, the rain led to slush in arable land. The standing crop of the villagers was destroyed.

A team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, which visited the site on Thursday morning, had to bear the brunt of angry villagers.

Achal Jindal, technical manager, NHAI, Shimla said they had visited the site on Thursday morning where villagers informed them that their houses and fields had suffered damage due to the gushing water from a culvert after Wednesday evening’s rain.

He said it was an old culvert, which has been widened, and efforts will be made to channelise the rainwater through three culverts on that stretch.

The official said the NHAI can only work on the acquired road. Though the NHAI has proposed to set up a dissipator below the culvert to channelise the rainwater, the land below it is private property on which the NHAI cannot carry out any work, he added.

The Solan SDM also visited the site after NHAI officials gave a representation to the Deputy Commissioner as the villagers had closed the culvert on their own fearing more damage.

Besides, a cow shed developed cracks and a power tiller in the fields was damaged after it flowed along with the muck for quite a distance.

Bimla Devi, who works as a mid-day meal worker, said she had constructed a two-room house after much hardships. She said her house suffered damage after being filled with muck. She said she has no place to reside with her ailing son.

Raksha Sharma, another villager, said earlier, there was no culvert at the site and it was constructed under the influence of some powerful people. The villagers rued the ill-design of the highway has created problems for them.

Notably, the NHAI is carrying out four-laning of the highway and the culvert was constructed as per its design. Around 80 per cent work has been completed to widen this section of the highway till Kaithlighat.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

2
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

3
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

4
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

5
Punjab

Sirhind train collision: Loco pilot, assistant fell asleep at wheel

6
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

7
Himachal

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of water to Hathni Kund Barrage

8
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

9
India

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India

10
India

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained

Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Rahul for JPC probe into market crash, questions role of PM, HM

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi

Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Shocker: UT plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Zirakpur goes powerless

Agent held for duping NRI of Rs 3.5 cr shares

Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Mohali cop caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

A victory for people: Atishi on SC order asking HP to release water

BJP accuses Kejriwal govt of playing ‘dirty politics’

INDIA bloc crumbles in Delhi, AAP to go solo in Assembly poll

Support of SCs, Sikhs instrumental in BJP’s victory, says Sachdeva

GST officer surrenders in court

GST officer surrenders in court

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker