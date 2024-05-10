Sam Pitroda has conspired to create differences among people: Rajeev Bindal

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 9

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that the real face of the Congress, which aims at dividing the nation, has been unveiled. Addressing a meeting of ‘Panna Pramukhs’ in Kutlehar Assembly segment, he said Sam Pitroda, ‘Guru’ of the Gandhi family, has yet again revealed the Congress ideology of dividing the nation on the basis of the colour, creed and appearance of the people of the country.

Bindal said by stating that the aborigines of the country are clearly divided into four parts, Pitroda has conspired to create differences within the people of the country on the basis of the region where they live and their physical appearance. He said the Congress leadership has been indulging in divisive politics of befooling the people to rule the country.

The BJP president said that the Congress has lost its ground in the country and is making false promises to woo the voters, adding that the people will not be hoodwinked by these gimmicks.

Union minister Anurag Thakur also addressed the meeting, deliberating on the development works done in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency during the last 10 years. He said 13 trains, including Vande Bharat, Jan Shatabdi and Express trains, are connecting Himachal Pradesh with the national capital and other states from Una district.

Anurag counted schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushmaan Bharat and Kisan Samman Nidhi besides many others, which, he said, had benefitted the weaker sections of the society.

BJP candidate for Kutlehar by-elections Davinder Bhutto said as the elected Congress MLA he had the opportunity to serve the constituency for 14 months and be made sincere attempts to do so.

He said Sukhu was the first CM of the state who even failed to visit all Assembly segments in his first year of the five-year term.

