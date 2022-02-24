Samanya Varg Aayog notified by Himachal Government

Shimla, February 23
The Himachal Government has notified the constitution of the Samanya Varg Aayog, its term of office, objectives, powers and functions. As per the notification issued here today, the Samanya Varg Aayog will consist of a chairperson and two members nominated by the government. Its term will be one year with headquarters in Shimla.
The Aayog will examine the grievances, problems and issues of the general category communities and recommend solutions. It will also study and survey the socio-economic condition of the marginalised and poor people of the general category and formulate welfare schemes for their advancement and recommend these to the government for implementation.
The Aayog shall study the existing welfare schemes of the government and recommend ways to implement them in the interest of the general class people of the state. It will act as an organisation to recommend the implementation of the safeguards and protections provided for general classes in the directive principles and other parts of the Indian constitution.
The Aayog will have the power to call for necessary information from any department, government or semi-government bodies, public sector undertakings and autonomous bodies and travel in the entire state, whenever required.
