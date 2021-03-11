Samarpan Divas celebrated in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 24

Samarpan Divas, a celebration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, an educationist and a great nationalist, was observed at Paddal Ground in Mandi district yesterday. Over 900 educational institutions of DAV fraternity from across India converged at the ground to pay rich tributes to Mahatma Hansraj.

The event was presided over by Padma Shri awardee Punam Suri, president of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi.

Suri said, “The objective behind commemorating Mahatma Hansraj Jayanti as ‘Samarpan Divas’ is to dedicate ourselves towards the values which were adopted by him at the time of the inception of the DAV movement.”

KS Gularia, principal of DAV Centenary Public school, Mandi, said, “During the function, Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Vice Chancellor, Central University, Dharamsala, was honoured for his contribution in the field education. Apart from this, four heads of various DAV institutions — SK Sinha of Madhya Pradesh, Pritam Das of Derabasi, DN Mishra of Odisha and SK Jha of Bihar — were honoured.”

A programme was also organised in which students displayed their talents.