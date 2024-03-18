Samdo-Kaza road upgrade will boost tourism: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 17

Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the state his second home, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that the Central government had approved Rs 518.90 crore for the upgrade of Samdo-Kaza-Gramphu section in the district of Lahaul-Spiti.

Bindal said that the 209-km long Samdo-Kaza-Gramphu road was of strategic importance and hence the budget had been approved for its upgrade. The Minister further said that this stretch connects two important roads - Manali-Leh and Hindustan Tibet route.

“Tourism will get a major boost due to the improved road. Spiti Valley is the first choice of tourists in summer. Tourists reach Kaza via Shimla-Kinnaur and from Kaza, via Baia Kunjam, they reach Manali,” he said.

Bindal thanked the Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda for the decision to upgrade the road. Bindal further said that 50 new towers of BSNL will be installed in Kinnaur, adjacent to the China border.

“The BSNL has started the work of installing 50 new towers in Kinnaur district, adjacent to the China border. Now there will be no signal problem in the area,” said Bindal.

