Samiti activists take out march against reservation

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 17

Members of the Swarn Sangharsh Samiti started a torch march from the Zorawar stadium in Dharamsala this evening.

The organisation has been demanding the formation of a Swarn Aayog in the state for the welfare of poor people belonging to upper castes or the general category. The protesters said they would march up to Delhi.

Samiti president Madan Thakur said they would travel on road carrying flame torches during the 22-day march.

He said, “We are demanding an end to caste and religion-based reservation in the country. Reservation should be provided on an economic criteria. We urge the Union Government to do away with caste-based reservation before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”