Samiti seeks land allotment in names of deities in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 18

The Sarv Devta Samiti has urged the Mandi district administration to ensure that land is allotted in the names of deities at the earliest.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held under the leadership of Shiv Pal Sharma, president of the samiti, here today. Later, the samiti submitted a memorandum of demands to the Deputy Commissioner.

Sharma said, “The state government has promised to provide half a bigha each in the names of deities in Mandi district so that necessary facilities can be provided to pilgrims visiting their temple. In this regard, the government has also issued the SOPs. We urge the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi to take necessary steps for the allotment of land so that the temple committees can develop necessary facilities for pilgrims.”

“Besides, the temples taken over by the government under its control should be handed over to the local temple committees. From one village only one deity should be registered. We have submitted a memorandum of demands to the DC in this regard,” he said.

#Mandi