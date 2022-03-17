Samiti stages protest over airport issue

Mandi, March 16
The Balh Bachao Sangharsh Samiti staged a massive protest yesterday to oppose the decision of the government to construct an airport in the Balh valley of Mandi.
A large number of people gathered at the Kansa ground and held a rally up to the SDM office, Balh. Later they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, through the SDM regarding their demand.
“We do not want to lose our fertile land to this project because farming is our sole source of livelihood. The airport in the Balh valley will affect the people of Dhaban, Taba, Siyanh, Kummi, Kathyal and Chhatru villages directly,” the samiti said. —
