Himachal: Samiti urges Election Commission to check drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Himachal Gyan Vigyan Samiti today submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission, demanding strict vigil on drug abuse during the elections. The Samiti said youth fell prey to drug abuse during elections as candidates and parties offer inducements like liquor, drugs and money etc to woo the voters.

The Samiti said such inducements not only make it impossible to conduct free and fair elections, but also weaken the confidence of public in democratic institutions.

It also demanded increase in vigilance at polling stations to prevent pressure, bribery and other forms of electoral frauds. Punitive action against those found involved in electoral malpractices was also sought.

