Samman Nidhi Yojana notification issued in Himachal

Shimla, March 15
Following the issuance of notification of ‘Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana’, eligible women can now start applying for the monthly pension of Rs 1,500. According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the scheme would benefit more than 5 lakh women. The scheme will put an additional burden of Rs 800 crore annually on the state exchequer.
According to the notification, only those women, who are permanent residents of the state and they or their family members are not the employees and pensioners of the Central or state government, will be eligible for the pension. The employees employed on contractual, outsourced, daily wage and or part-time basis with the government have also been excluded from the scheme. Besides, serving or ex-servicemen and army widows, Anganwadi workers, helpers, Asha workers, mid-day meals, multi-task workers, social security pension beneficiaries, employees of Panchayati Raj institutions, urban local bodies, women working in public undertakings, boards, councils, persons registered for Goods and Services Tax and families of income tax payers will not get the benefit.
The application forms will be available free of cost in the office of District Welfare Officer and Tehsil Welfare Officer. Incomplete application forms will be sent back within 15 days for correction.
The aspirants will have to submit age certificate, domicile certificate, photocopy of the passbook, photocopy of Aadhaar Card, photocopy of ration card along with the application form.
The BJP has been critical of the government for limiting the number of beneficiaries to five lakh women. According to the BJP, there are 22 lakh women in the 18-59 age group and all of them should be given the pension as per the poll guarantee of the Congress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case
A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...
Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court
Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...
Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea
Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...
Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton
The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well