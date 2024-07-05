Sampoornta campaign launched in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 4

Under the Aspirational District Programme, the three-month Sampoornta Abhiyaan was launched in Chamba district today.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal formally launched the campaign, being organised under the aegis of the NITI Aayog from July 4 to September 30, by flagging off a rally of students from Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and DAV Senior Secondary School, Chamba.

3-month abhiyaan Sampoornata Abhiyaan, launched by the Deputy Commissioner, seeks to achieve saturation in six indicators in 112 districts and 500 blocks under the ‘aspirational programme’

Speaking on the occasion, Repaswal highlighted the campaign’s objectives and the extensive efforts underway in the district to achieve 100 per cent targets.

The DC emphasised initiatives such as timely antenatal care for pregnant women, complete vaccination for children, distribution of soil health cards, supplementary nutrition for pregnant women, regular screening for diabetes and hypertension, provision of revolving funds to self-help groups and enhancement of basic facilities in schools.

He underscored the crucial role of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers in advancing these objectives. Repaswal also announced the inclusion of the Tissa and Pangi development blocks under the Inspirational Block Programme in the next phase, aiming for unprecedented improvements in these areas under the Perfection Campaign.

During the event, NITI Aayog representative Amitesh Pandey mentioned the inception of the Aspirational District Programme in 2018, encompassing 112 underdeveloped districts as major socio-economic indicators. He noted the expansion in 2023 to include 500 aspirational blocks across the country.

Chamba Zila Parishad Chairperson Dr Neelam Kumari also addressed the gathering. The DC and other dignitaries visited food stalls set up by various women self-help groups.

ADC Amit Mehra, SDM Arun Sharma, District Planning Officer Jeevan Kumar, elected representatives from various sectors of the district and other departmental officials were also present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #NITI Aayog