Lawrence School, Sanawar, head honoured

Solan, April 24
Himmat Singh Dhillon, headmaster of Lawrence School, Sanawar, was recently felicitated at the GSLC EduIcon Awards-2024 in Gurugram.
The award recognised his contribution to academia over two and a half decades. Over his career in the field, he has had many roles — master, resident tutor, housemaster, head of department and principal/CEO.
At the event, the headmaster was appreciated for his leadership during the Covid pandemic.
