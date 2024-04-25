Lawrence School, Sanawar, head honoured

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 24

Himmat Singh Dhillon, headmaster of Lawrence School, Sanawar, was recently felicitated at the GSLC EduIcon Awards-2024 in Gurugram.

The award recognised his contribution to academia over two and a half decades. Over his career in the field, he has had many roles — master, resident tutor, housemaster, head of department and principal/CEO.

At the event, the headmaster was appreciated for his leadership during the Covid pandemic.

