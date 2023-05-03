Sanawar school headmaster gets Global EduIcons award

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 2

“The Global EduIcons — The Crusader of Education” Award for 2022-23 was presented to Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster of Lawrence School, Sanawar, in Delhi recently by the Global School Leaders’ for his contribution to the field of education.

Dhillon has an experience of more than two and a half decades and has been contributing to the education sector in various capacities in the country as well as abroad.

Rajpal Singh Chauhan, school’s Public Relations Officer, said it was a proud moment for the school and also a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh.

The citation said, “Himmat Singh Dhillon has a deep understanding of educational systems and institutions and is known as a renowned teacher.”

This award added to the celebratory atmosphere of the school, which is celebrating Dodransbicentennial (175th) year of its establishment. The students and the staff of the school congratulated the headmaster for his achievement.