Sanawar school hosts Model UN

Kasauli, July 28
The Lawrence School, Sanawar, is hosting Sanawar Model United Nations (SNAMUN) in collaboration with the UNHCR and UNODC.
The student-led event started today bringing together young minds from leading schools across the country. The conference kicked off with distinguished guest speakers, reinforcing the school’s commitment to public-spiritedness and building a safer, more inclusive world.
As many as 150 students from 11 schools are participating in the event. The opening ceremony of SNAMUN ‘23 had Dr. Purnima Chauhan, ex-IAS, talking about “Students and Young India: The Future of the Country.” Emphasising the importance of “vocal for local” even while planning global reforms, Dr Chauhan urged young delegates to be mindful of the needs of their local communities while addressing global challenges.
“I applaud the school’s collaboration with UNHCR and UNODC, in addressing issues like refugees and drug crime. The HP Police supports the initiative wholeheartedly,” DDP Sanjay Kundu said in his inaugural address.
