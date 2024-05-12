Sanawar school, UN team up for ‘RiseUp4Peace’

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 11

Over 120 students from eight local schools attended a two-day workshop conducted at Lawrence School, Sanawar, in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The workshop was held under the ‘RiseUp4Peace’ initiative.

Addressing the students, Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “Sanawar is committed to taking forward the pedagogical goals of the National Education Policy (2020) and the National Curriculum Framework. This workshop is a testament to the fact that art integration and inter-disciplinary approaches are immensely effective in educating students on important issues such as peace, justice and globalisation. Mainstreaming education on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically SDG-16, is crucial in addressing vulnerabilities arising from drugs and crime, violence and mental health among youth.”

During the first session, students were provided information about the need for SDG-16, after which they were divided into sub-groups focusing on various forms of visual and vocal art.

Two online pre-workshop sessions were also conducted to sensitise students to SDGs. In the concluding ceremony, the students of the school showcased a cultural show of classical dance. UNODC Regional Office for South Asia Regional Representative Marco Teixeira was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Talking about the workshop, he said, “The Sanawar-UNODC partnership is a true materialisation of SDG-16. The UNODC will make sincere efforts to amplify the voices of students demanding a better world, which is free of violence, injustice and inequalities.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan