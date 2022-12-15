Sanawar students enact play in Delhi

Students of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, performed a play at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday. The musical play was based on ‘Pygmalion’ written by George Bernard Shaw. Siddharth Kak was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by staff and students of various schools and universities of Delhi, besides famous dignitaries like actress Preity Zinta, decorated army officers, bureaucrats and ambassadors.

Harsimran picked for Nat’l tourney

Harsimran Kaur of Pinegrove School, Dharampur, has been selected to represent Himachal Pradesh in the U-17 National Basketball Championship to be held in Indore. Earlier in July this year, she had also represented Solan district at the state-level basketball tournament.