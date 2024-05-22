Sanawar students sensitised on ethical voting

Solan, May 21
A workshop was conducted today at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, to bolster voter turnout and promote informed voting.
Kasauli Electoral Registration Officer and SDM Narayan Chauhan invoked the collective responsibility of the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and all associated with the institution to actively participate in the electoral process.
Each elector was engaged in discussions and sensitised about the importance of voting.
