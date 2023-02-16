 Sanction accorded to Jalori Pass tunnel, approach road: Sukhu : The Tribune India

Sanction accorded to Jalori Pass tunnel, approach road: Sukhu

Says 178-km four-lane projects to be constructed at estimated cost of Rs 4,700 cr

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over a meeting with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India and the Public Works Department in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that 178-km four-lane projects would be constructed in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 4,700 crore. While reviewing the various national highway projects with senior officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Public Works Department here today, Sukhu said the widening of several four-lane projects with costs running into hundreds of crores have been approved.

Giving details, Sukhu said that sanction had been accorded for the Rs 750 crore two-lane tunnel at Jalori Pass along with the approach road (Rs 700 crore). Also, he said, the Rs 100 crore two-lane tunneling project on the Nahan-Sarahan-Kumarhatti road and approaches across Nahan town have been sanctioned. Besides, the widening of the two-lane stretch from Nahan to Kumarhatti, upgrade of NH-154A, and upgrade and improvement of NH 154-A from Punjab border to Banikhet-Chamba-Bharmour road have also been approved.

Sukhu said the widening of four lane from Nalagarh to Swarghat (Rs 600 crore), widening Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun four lane (Rs 1200 crore), widening of four lane from Amb to Una and Punjab border to Nadaun on NH-03 (Rs 1500 crore) and the construction of Una bypass (Rs 500 crore) have been approved.

The Chief Minister further said that a missing link of the bridge from Birhu to Lathiani in Una district would be constructed on the backwaters of Govindsagar Lake at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore. The DPR for the project will be submitted by February 25.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also stressed on quick disbursement of compensation in land acquisition cases. “Settle all compensation cases soon to avoid inconvenience to the people soon,” said Sukhu.

He advised the NHAI officers to construct roads with a futuristic approach, focusing on building tunnels and bridges for easing traffic congestion and saving time of commuters. “Reduce timelines for preparing DPRs and awarding tenders to ensure early start to the projects,” he said, adding that the state government was working to provide the world class infrastructure locals and tourists.

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

