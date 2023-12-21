Sand dumped on road irks commuters

A big mound of sand stacked along a sharp curve on the road heading for lower Panthaghati has become a traffic hazard. It causes a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. The construction material leaves little space for the vehicles to pass through. Two-wheeler riders face the great danger of slipping on sand while negotiating the sharp turn. The authorities concerned should get it removed at the earliest. Vijay, Panthaghati

Abandoned cattle roaming on roads

Abandoned cattle roaming on the roads in the upper Shimla region have become a common sight. Many people in the area have abandoned their domesticated cattle after they are of no use to them. These animals can cause accidents as drivers can’t spot them easily in late hours. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and shift the abandoned cattle to gaushalas at the earliest. Rajat, Narkanda

Stray dogs scare residents

Packs of stray dogs can be seen prowling across various roads in the morning in Shimla town. Even though most of these dogs are not aggressive, residents are fearful and reluctant to go out for a walk. The growing dog menace in the city has been haunting the residents. The authorities concerned should address this issue at the earliest. Heena, Shimla

