Sandalwood trees axed in Jaisinghpur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 6

Several cases of unauthorised felling of sandalwood trees have been reported from a private plantation at Jaisinghpur near here. The police suspect it to be the work of a gang, which has been allegedly involved in similar activities in Kangra, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts.

Residents of Jaisinghpur said they recently spotted six persons, who were carrying weapons, in the private forest, belonging to Rajesh Sugga. They had chopped six sandalwood trees, they added. When the locals tried to catch them, they fled the place but managed to evade with sandalwood logs in four-wheelers, the locals said.

However, the miscreants left behind some equipment, food packets and empty bottles of liquor. They also came to axe the remaining trees in the same private plantation the next night but the bid was foiled, the locals said.

Similar incidents have also been reported in adjoining half-dozen villages in Jaisinghpur. Lambagaon SHO Prem Pal Sharma said an FIR had been lodged by Rajesh Sugga and the investigation was underway. Sharma added that sandalwood had high export value, leading to illegal trade in the international market.

Sugga said, “I had planted sandalwood saplings as it give significant returns. The wood is very expensive and used not only for medicinal uses but also for various industrial purposes.”

As a prohibited item for export, sandalwood is included in the list of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

