Sangathan activists on relay fast, seek leaders' release

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 25

The activists of the Devbhumi Kshatriya Sangathan, sitting on chain hunger strike at Seri Manch in Mandi district, today demanded release of its leaders. A big protest was held by Devbhumi Kshatriya Sanghathan and Devbhumi Swaran Morcha at Shimla on March 16 under the leadership of Rumit Thakur to pressurise the state government to constitute a Swaran Aayog in Himachal to address the issue of upper caste people. Later, this protest turned up violent, in which few police persons were also injured.

After the violent protest, the police had arrested the Rumit Thakur and his associates Madan Thakur, Dipak Chauhan and a few others, who are now in judicial custody.

Suresh Rawat, district president of Devbhumi Kshatriya Sangathan, said “We are sitting here on chain hunger strike to demand the release of our leaders, who were held by the police on the direction of state government. False cases were registered against these leaders by the police to weaken the agitation of upper caste people. The government should ask the police authorities to withdraw the cases against these leaders.”

He said that the agitation would be continuing until the release of these leaders.