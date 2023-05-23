Sangh wants universal carton for apples

Shimla, May 22
Seb Utpadak Sangh, an apple organisation affiliated with the CPM, has threatened to launch an agitation if the government doesn’t order the use of universal carton for the packaging of apple. The government has left it to the growers to decide the packaging material, but it has, capped the maximum weight of the fruit at 24 kg per box.
“If the government doesn’t make universal carton mandatory, we will launch an agitation,” said Sohan Thakur, president, Seb Utpadak Sangh. He said they would also demand transportation charges on the basis of weight.
