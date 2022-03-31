Sangharsh Samiti holds rally in Kullu

KULLU, MARCH 30
Members of the Kullu Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti organised a protest rally here today in which hundreds of affected persons participated.
The protesters raised slogans against the government and the Opposition. They submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Deputy Commissioner and warned that if their demands were not met, then they would be forced to go on a chain hunger strike.
Earlier, addressing a gathering in Dhalpur ground, Mahender Singh Thakur, leader of the Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti, said there was a huge outrage among the affected and displaced persons but neither the ruling party, nor the Opposition had listened to their grievances.
Samiti president Dinesh Sen condemned both parties. He said the BJP included the problems of the fourlane-project hit in its election manifesto promising to imply factor 2 for providing compensation for land acquisition for four-laning projects and forgot it after coming to power. He said the ministers and MLAs kept increasing their salaries and pensions and forgot about the common people.
The president alleged that this government is anti-farmer and anti-people. He alleged that a Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government to redress their grievances was mere eyewash.
