Sanjay Awasthy assumes office of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee working chief

Shimla, April 2

Assuming the office of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) working president here today, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy called upon the party workers to unite and publicise the party’s policies and decisions ahead of the elections.

At a felicitation ceremony at the state Congress office here today, Awasthy expressed gratitude to the national leadership and state leadership for making him the working president of the party. “I will work for strengthening the organistion and will act as a bride between the government and the party,” he said.

Awasthy said the people of the state would never forgive the BJP for attempting to destabilise the Congress government, and the six former Congress MLAs who stabbed the party in the back. “The Congress will achieve a landslide victory in all four Lok Sabha seats as well as six Assembly bypolls in the state,” he said.

