Sanjeev Deshta appointed BJP Kisan Morcha chief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 15

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today appointed Bilal Ahmed as the president of the party’s Minority Morcha and Sanjeev Deshta as the president of the Kisan Morcha.

The 28 senior invitee members are Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami, Maheshwar Singh, Suresh Chandel, Kishan Kapoor, Anil Sharma, Mahender Singh Thakur, Ramlal Markandey, Virender Kashyap, Rakesh Pathania, Ramesh Dhawala, Ravinder Singh Ravi, Suresh Bhardwaj, Rajender Garg, Sarveen Choudhary, Vijay Mankotia, Rakesh Kalia, Pawan Nayyar, Arjun Singh, Vijaya Jyoti Sen, Yuvraj Bodh, Rupa Sharma, Ganesh Dutt, Rakesh Sharma, Shailender Chauhan, Khushi Ram Balnatah, Jiya Lal, Vinod Chandel and Omkar Naihariya.

