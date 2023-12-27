Sanjeev Gandhi picked tourism society member

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 26

Sanjeev Gandhi, media panellist, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, has been nominated as a member of the executive committee to the Himachal Pradesh Eco Tourism Society with immediate effect.

Gandhi has over 42 years of association with the Congress, starting as a student leader for the NSUI during his higher studies. He also has over 25 years of corporate experience in the automobile industry, during which he worked with Escorts, Yamaha, JK Tyres, Bajaj Auto, LML, Hero and Sonalika.

Gandhi was felicitated by Dharamsala’s Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association. Rahul Dhiman, the association president, said it was an honour for the body that the government had awarded such an important post in developing the ecotourism in the state to Gandhi.

