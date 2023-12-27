Sanjeev Gandhi picked tourism society member

Dharamsala, December 26
Sanjeev Gandhi, media panellist, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, has been nominated as a member of the executive committee to the Himachal Pradesh Eco Tourism Society with immediate effect.
Gandhi has over 42 years of association with the Congress, starting as a student leader for the NSUI during his higher studies. He also has over 25 years of corporate experience in the automobile industry, during which he worked with Escorts, Yamaha, JK Tyres, Bajaj Auto, LML, Hero and Sonalika.
Gandhi was felicitated by Dharamsala’s Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association. Rahul Dhiman, the association president, said it was an honour for the body that the government had awarded such an important post in developing the ecotourism in the state to Gandhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...