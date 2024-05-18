Sans guides, visitors feel ‘lost’ at Kangra museum

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 17

Located conspicuously in the heart of Dharamsala, the Kangra Art Museum witnesses a sizeable footfall of tourists, especially art connoisseurs. The museum houses various art pieces depicting the rich cultural heritage of the Kangra region, and its long-drawn history. A big attraction for art enthusiasts and history aficionados, the museum houses over 1,500 artefacts on exhibit for visitors.

International Museum Day Since 1977, May 18 is celebrated as International Museum Day. The objective of the day is to raise awareness on museums as an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people.

This year’s theme “Museums for Education and Research” underscores the pivotal role of cultural institutions in providing a holistic educational experience.

The collection includes a wide range of objects — including old coins, sculptures, textiles, jewellery and anthropological features of interest. However, the main attraction still remains the Kangra miniatures, which originated at Guler during the start of the 18th century.

Sadly, no guide has been posted at the museum to educate visitors about the rich past of the intricate pieces the facility houses.

Most of the paintings are contemporary artworks created by present-day artists. However, some are a century old. Photographs of the earthquake that devastated Kangra in 1905 are also at the museum. Many relics on show here — such as wood carvings, pottery and clothes — relate to the tribal culture of the area. Antiquities from the 5th century are also among the treasures on display at the museum.

The fascinating museum, which first opened its doors to the public in 1990, is partially in repairs as the ongoing restoration work of the basement has been awaiting completion for more than a decade.

HP state museum (Shimla) curator Hari Chauhan said, “Since the PWD has failed to get the work completed on time, the department is now considering some other agency for its timely completion.”

According to him, of the Rs 3 crore sanctioned initially, 35 lakhs is still unspent.

The museum has proposed an event to commemorate International Museum Day. According to Ritu Malkotia, the incharge curator, in addition to a cultural programme and an art exhibition, schoolchildren have been invited for a visit to the museum on the special day.

