Sansari-Tandi road in Himachal’s Pangi valley to be upgraded to double lane

The upgradation of the road will facilitate all-weather connectivity between Pangi valley and Kullu district

Men working at the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti. Tribune file



PTI

Shimla, June 15

The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Chamba district connecting Pangi tribal valley with Lahaul valley in Lahaul-Spiti is set to be upgraded to double lane under ‘Project Deepak’ of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Avalanches in winters and landslides during rains cause frequent disruptions on the road and deep river valley on one side and steep hard-rock face on the other side with precariously hanging rocks make travel on the road perilous to the tourists and locals alike, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The upgradation of the road will facilitate all-weather connectivity between Pangi valley and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, which is emerging as a major commercial hub after construction of Atal Tunnel as tribal areas which remain cut off for six-seven months due to heavy snow will be reachable for the most part of the year.

The BRO has been tasked to upgrade the road to double lane and its Task Force located at Manali has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the stretch from Udaipur to Tindi to ‘Project Deepak’ recently.

It is also in the process of preparing DPRs for two remaining stretches from Shour to Killar and from Tandi to Thirot, which are expected to be prepared by August this year, the statement said.

The upgradation of the road will facilitate setting up of Run-of-the-River Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) in river Chenab in Himachal Pradesh and the National Hydropower Corporation (NHPC) has plans to execute the 500 MW Duggar HEP which will be the largest project in the area.

The land acquisition and forest clearance are being processed simultaneously and the BRO is regularly pursuing the matter with civil administration officials concerned as commencement of the work is subject to land acquisition and forest clearance, the statement said.

