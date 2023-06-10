 Sansari-Tandi road to turn into double-lane national highway : The Tribune India

Sansari-Tandi road to turn into double-lane national highway

Sansari-Tandi road to turn into double-lane national highway

Men working at the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road in Lahaul-Spiti. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 9

The Border Roads Organisation is set to initiate work to upgrade Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road to a double-lane national highway to ensure improved road connectivity between Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir. This road connects remote Pangi valley of Chamba district to Lahaul valley in Himachal and also links Himachal with Jammu and Kashmir.

According to BRO sources, of the total 125-km-long Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road, the DPR for the widening of 30-km road stretch from Udaipur to Tindi in Lahaul and Spiti has been submitted under the project Deepak of the BRO, while the DPRs of 30-km road stretch from Tandi to Thirot in Lahaul and Spiti and 29-km stretch from Shour to Killar in Chamba district are expected to be prepared by August.

At present, most part of the road is single lane with some stretches being unmetalled, causing inconvenience to travellers. Avalanches in winters and landslides during rainy season result in frequent traffic disruptions on this road. Deep river valley on one side and steep hill on the other side with precariously hanging rocks make travel on the road perilous.

“With the road now getting attention from the Ministry of Defence for its connectivity potential between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal, the BRO has been tasked with upgrading it to a double-lane road. The 38 Border Roads Task Force located at Manali has submitted a DPR for the widening the road stretch from Udaipur to Tindi, while the process is on to prepare a DPR for the two remaining stretches from Shour to Killar and from Tandi to Thirot which is expected to be completed by August,” the source said.

“Land acquisition and forest clearances are being sought for which BRO officials at Udaipur are pursuing the matter with civil administration officials,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur

2
Haryana

4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt

3
Nation

Embarrassed to be associated with these textbooks: Advisors ask NCERT to drop their names

4
Nation

Mumbai murder accused, victim were married; he claims she committed suicide: Cops

5
Nation

Delhi Police take woman wrestler to WFI chief Brij Bhushan's office in national capital as part of probe

6
Amritsar

SGPC objects to scene in Sunny Deol's movie Gadar-2

7
Punjab

Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Bank manager found hanging from ceiling

9
World

Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president

10
Health

Safe diabetes pill, metformin, reduces long Covid risk by 40 per cent, finds study

Don't Miss

View All
Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Top News

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament

Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

Bill in works, big tech to pay for news

New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

Donald Trump indicted for federal crime

First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

3 die in fresh Manipur violence; CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI

On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Amritsar: Border gates to remain open for farmers from 8 am to 6 pm

Minister inspects Sewa Kendra in Amritsar

Couple shot at over property dispute, hurt in Chheharta

Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh: Police arrest prime suspects

'Dhadis', SGPC on warpath over performance hours

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

No more non-EV two-wheeler registrations from July in Chandigarh: Administration

Chandigarh University student dies, 2 cousins hurt in Kharar hit-&-run

PGI’s critical care block to have its own MRI, CT scan machines

Chandigarh to apprise Haryana Police of Sub-Inspector’s conduct

Chandigarh’s ‘tough cop’ takes voluntary retirement

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

20 babies rescued after fire breaks out at hospital

Man 'cheated' 50 women over 20 years using matrimonial app

Two criminals associated with Bishnoi-Nehra gang arrested

Gurugram-based firm director held

21-year-old found dead inside car

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

17,000-kg lahan, 320-lt illicit liquor seized during search op in Hoshiarpur

Seechewal urges officials to expedite waste disposal system

Woman gets life in dowry death case

5 of gang arrested for snatching, theft

Gang of thieves busted, one held

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

Parking slots to come up on both sides of elevated road

5 African inmates booked after clash in women’s jail

Drug peddlers exchange gunfire with police; 1 held

Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

Patiala: No hanging around on campus at night, Government Medical College pupils warned

National Lok Adalat on September 9

Webinar on way to get research grants at Punjabi University, Patiala

2 held with poppy husk