Sansari-Tandi road to turn into double-lane national highway

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 9

The Border Roads Organisation is set to initiate work to upgrade Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road to a double-lane national highway to ensure improved road connectivity between Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir. This road connects remote Pangi valley of Chamba district to Lahaul valley in Himachal and also links Himachal with Jammu and Kashmir.

According to BRO sources, of the total 125-km-long Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road, the DPR for the widening of 30-km road stretch from Udaipur to Tindi in Lahaul and Spiti has been submitted under the project Deepak of the BRO, while the DPRs of 30-km road stretch from Tandi to Thirot in Lahaul and Spiti and 29-km stretch from Shour to Killar in Chamba district are expected to be prepared by August.

At present, most part of the road is single lane with some stretches being unmetalled, causing inconvenience to travellers. Avalanches in winters and landslides during rainy season result in frequent traffic disruptions on this road. Deep river valley on one side and steep hill on the other side with precariously hanging rocks make travel on the road perilous.

“With the road now getting attention from the Ministry of Defence for its connectivity potential between Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal, the BRO has been tasked with upgrading it to a double-lane road. The 38 Border Roads Task Force located at Manali has submitted a DPR for the widening the road stretch from Udaipur to Tindi, while the process is on to prepare a DPR for the two remaining stretches from Shour to Killar and from Tandi to Thirot which is expected to be completed by August,” the source said.

“Land acquisition and forest clearances are being sought for which BRO officials at Udaipur are pursuing the matter with civil administration officials,” he said.